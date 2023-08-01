Mechanised laundry system being set up at NBMCH

Siliguri: Giving an ear to the long-standing demand of hospital workers, a mechanised laundry system is being set up at North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH). The state health department has allotted funds for this and a few machines have already arrived at the hospital for setting up the laundry. Initially, along with NBMCH, dirty laundry will be brought here from different government hospitals including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong for washing. Later, more hospitals will be added to the list.



“After the installation of the laundry system, patients’ clothes will not have to be washed manually. All the clothes will be washed at the mechanised laundry. Not only from this hospital, clothes will be brought here from other government hospitals too. The state health department is setting up the laundry. We have provided the land and will make the arrangement for electricity supply,” said Sanjay Mallick, the superintendent of NBMCH. Patients’ uniforms and bedsheets which are used in the operation theatre, mosquito nets of the NBMCH are being washed manually by the workers at present. It had become difficult for workers to wash such huge quantities manually. In most instances, the clothes remained dirty.

Owing to this, there was a long-standing demand for the mechanised laundry. The laundry is being set up in the vacant land of an old workshop near the postmortem room.

The laundry will have a modern washing system. First, one machine will wash the clothes. The clothes will dry in the second machine. Later, the clothes will be ironed. About 20 kg of clothes can be washed and ironed per hour in the laundry.