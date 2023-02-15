Measles-Rubella vax drive: ‘About 119-121 schools not cooperating’

kolkata: The state health department has been facing difficulties in conducting the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination drive in many private schools in the city.



Sources said that around 119 to 121 private hospitals are not allowing health personnel to carry out the vaccination drive as several guardians are sceptical about it.

Some schools are not allowing health personnel to enter their premises. In the case of government schools, the vaccination drive is being carried out smoothly.

Port areas, Kidderpore, Entally and some parts of Park Circus have reported low vaccination coverage.

Director of Health Services, Dr Sidhhartha Niyogi, held a meeting with the chief medical officers of various districts.

The districts where the vaccination rate is low have been urged to expedite the process. In Kolkata, around 73 per cent of the children have been vaccinated.

In the case of Asansole, the percentage goes up to a whopping 94 per cent.

The state government has already extended the M-R vaccination drive till February 21, in four municipal corporations - Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Howrah Municipal Corporation (HMC), Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and areas under the North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas where the coverage has remained poor. The drive that began on January 9 was scheduled to end on February 13.