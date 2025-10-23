MCD collects 3 metric tonnes of used diyas

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has collected around three metric tonnes of used earthen lamps as part of its cleanup drive following the festive season.

Being carried out under the leadership of Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, the civic body is collecting used diyas and idols from across the city as part of its efforts to promote responsible and sustainable waste management in the national capital.

The collection is being undertaken in collaboration with the Why Waste Wednesdays Foundation through Swachh Vaahini, a CSR project of Tehkhand Waste to Electricity Project (TWEPL), and involves active participation of various Resident Welfare Associations.

According to the MCD, the collected diyas and idols

are being sent to construction and demolition waste processing plants to ensure environmentally safe management of festive waste.