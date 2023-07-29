MCCI holds 122nd Annual General Meeting

Kolkata: The Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) organised its 122nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday with the theme “Destination West Bengal - Investment, Business and Growth Opportunities.”



The AGM was addressed by the state Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, state Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction minister Shashi Panja and minister of State for Finance (independent charge) Chandrima Bhattacharya. While speaking on the prospect of the state as an investment destination, Chattopadhyay mentioned that not a single man-day is lost in the state. Meanwhile, Panja said that they are fighting against the decades-old perceptions which had been built against West Bengal. She mentioned that there is a need to streamline the sand mining policy. She informed that trials have begun in Deocha Pachami, which is the biggest coal mine in Bengal as well as in Asia. She further said that the government is giving huge thrust on infrastructure development in the state and has set up three economic corridors — Dankuni to Raghunathpur in Purulia, Dankuni to Kalyani and Dankuni to Haldia — for logistics parks and townships.

“Whatever the industry needs to flourish in West Bengal, we have here,” said Bhattacharya. She urged the industry to be with the state and give constructive suggestions. MCCI felicitated industrialists Kunj Bihari Agarwala, managing director of Rupa Co. and Ltd, Shyam Sunder Beriwala, chairman of Shyam Steel Industries Ltd. and Hemant Bangur, executive director of Gloster Limited for their contribution to the economic development of Bengal. The ministers also released ‘MCCI West Bengal Repeal Law Compendium.’