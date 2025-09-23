MillenniumPost
MCCI announces election of Priti A. Sureka as its prez for 2025–26

23 Sept 2025

Kolkata: The Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) has announced the election of Priti A. Sureka as its president for the year 2025–26—the first woman to hold this position in the Chamber’s 124-year history. Her appointment was formalised at the Annual General Meeting held recently. Sureka currently serves as Executive Director of Emami Limited and is a graduate of Harvard Business School. Her leadership marks a significant milestone for MCCI, reflecting the Chamber’s commitment to progressive values and inclusive representation.

