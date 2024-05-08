MCC turned into ‘Modi Code of Conduct’, says Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders of intimidating lower caste Hindus, minorities and other marginalised sections by their “hate-filled speeches” but alleged that the Election Commission (EC) remained silent.



She further alleged that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has turned into “Modi Code of Conduct”. Banerjee was addressing an election rally at Purulia in support of her party’s Lok Sabha candidate in Purulia Shantiram Mahato.

“The Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct has turned out to be a mockery and should be rechristened as Modi Code of Conduct. But we will continue to flag every incident of violation of rights of citizens of this country,” Banerjee said. She further alleged that the EC has turned a blind eye to the allegations against BJP leaders that they indulge in hate speeches during campaigns.

Banerjee also alleged that minorities are not allowed to cast their votes in Uttar Pradesh and are being lynched to death. “I received a message that minorities were not allowed to vote in UP. Will the EC take any action?” she asked.

She claimed that Modi visits Bengal only during elections to get votes but once the elections are over nobody finds a trace of him.

“Modi comes to the state to get votes and wins some of the MPs and MLAs seats with false promises. Once the elections are over, Modi does not come here. People are given packets containing Rs 2-3 lakh.

People should ask them when they will give Rs 15 lakh to everyone’s account as Modi had promised earlier. They are now claiming that they would give Rs 3,000 under ‘Annapurna Bhandar’. Have you ever given money to anyone? I have been running the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for two years,” Banerjee stated.

Referring to the Sandeshkhali sting operation, Banerjee said that the BJP has shown disrespect to the women of Sandeshkhali for a few thousands of rupees.

While attending the second election rally of the day in Bankura’s Bishnupur in support of her party candidate Sujata Mondal, Banerjee termed the BJP a “party of liars”. She said: “A liars’ party BJP was saying that we have indulged in corruption under the 100-day works scheme and the Centre has therefore stopped funds. BJP, a party of buffoons must remember that we do not indulge in corruption. We have saved Rs 24 crore under 100-day works.

Banerjee urged the people not to trust the false “gas balloons” that BJP offers. “Modi government claims that they are giving LPG gas and electricity at free of cost. I have not seen such a liar Prime Minister like Modi in the past.”

Referring to the Calcutta High Court order on the cancellation of around 26,000 jobs in schools, Banerjee also slammed the BJP saying: “There were many genuine candidates in the panel. How can all the candidates be deprived? BJP files a PIL (public interest litigation) and jobs are cancelled. When the BJP files cases they get bails but when we file cases, it’s jail for us.”