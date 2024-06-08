MCC lifted, CM back at Nabanna; to hold admin review meet on June 11

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a high-level administrative meeting at Nabanna on June 11 to take stock of several development projects from various government departments.



She is expected to review the works of the various departments and also the performances of the ministers.

She may carry out a detailed assessment of the ongoing projects. All the ministers have to compulsorily attend the meeting alongside the principal secretaries of various departments. It was learnt from the sources that all the District Magistrates (DMs) will also have to be present at the meeting. The meeting will take place at Nabanna Sabhaghar at around 4 pm that day. Police superintendents from several districts, commissioners of police, IG, DIG rank police officers have been asked to attend the meeting.

Incidentally, Banerjee on Thursday attended her office at the state secretariat Nabanna after a gap of almost two-and-a-half months and chaired important administrative meetings, a senior official said. Her visit comes after the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) imposed in the wake of the elections. According to sources, meetings were held to bring back officials, who were transferred by the Election Commission and removed from poll duty, to their old positions. The Chief Minister has spoken to the officials in this regard and necessary instructions have been given, sources said.

Banerjee during her recent election campaigns repeatedly said that the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections have stalled several development projects. The state government had faced hiccups after a cyclone hit North Bengal. The state was not initially allowed to pay compensation as MCC was on. Later the state was allowed by the ECI to give a certain amount as compensation as prescribed by the ECI.

Chief Minister Banerjee who is also her party supremo had alleged that the Election Commission of India chalked out seven-phase polls to enable PM Modi and his Cabinet colleagues to carry out extensive campaigning using the nation’s resources.