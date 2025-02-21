Mayukh Sarkar named registrar of CBPB Univ

Cooch Behar: Mayuk Sarkar has been appointed as the new registrar of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University. He currently serves as the principal-in-charge of Siliguri APC Roy Government College. On Friday morning, Sarkar arrived at the university and officially assumed his new role.

University staff welcomed him upon his arrival at 10 am. He interacted with employees and familiarised himself with ongoing administrative matters. He remained at the university until approximately 1 pm as he took charge of his responsibilities.

Speaking about his new role, Sarkar stated: “I am currently serving as the principal of Siliguri Acharya Prafulla Chandra Government

College, and I have now been entrusted with an additional responsibility.

I will strive to uphold the university’s dignity by addressing pending tasks and ensuring smooth administration.”

The university faced administrative challenges for nearly a year after former registrar Abdul Kader Safali was dismissed over corruption charges. Faculty members handled the role temporarily, but delays persisted.

Mayukh Sarkar’s appointment as temporary registrar has brought relief, with hopes for improved efficiency.