Mayor writes to Fire dept urging safety checks at hotels, bars

Kolkata: With the city gearing up for Christmas and New Year celebrations, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim is learnt to have written to the Fire and Emergency Services Department, urging a thorough inspection of fire safety infrastructure across hotels, restaurants, bars and nightclubs to prevent any untoward incidents during the festive rush.

The move comes amid concerns that large crowds are expected at rooftop restaurants, pubs and nightclubs across the city during the holiday season. Hakim has reportedly requested the fire department to ensure that all such establishments strictly comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to fire safety.

The concern over fire preparedness has heightened following a blaze at a hotel in Mechhua Phal Patti earlier this year, which claimed 13 lives and put civic and police authorities under intense scrutiny. In the aftermath, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee personally inspected several rooftop restaurants in the Park Street area, where gaps in fire safety infrastructure were detected. Subsequently, rooftop bars and restaurants were temporarily shut down, illegal constructions were demolished, and operations were allowed to resume only after compliance with prescribed norms.

Though rooftop establishments were permitted to reopen before Durga Puja under strict conditions, recent joint drives by the police and Kolkata Municipal Corporation reportedly found several outlets yet to fully implement the required safety measures. Many restaurant owners were warned to ensure immediate compliance. Adding to the concern was a recent devastating fire at a nightclub in Goa, which prompted the civic administration to widen its focus beyond rooftop venues.

The Mayor has now sought inspections of all small and large hotels, restaurants, bars and nightclubs, especially those that witness heavy footfall during the festive season.

Hakim said that inspections had already been conducted at 83 rooftop restaurants, all of which were found to be following SOPs. “However, I have written to the fire department to ensure that, during the festive season, compliance is monitored not only at rooftops but also at other establishments,” he said.