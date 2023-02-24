Mayor warns of stern action against those cutting down trees

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim has strictly warned against cutting down trees and said stringent action against accused persons will be taken which includes lodging an FIR.



A resident of ward 67, on Friday, informed the Mayor that a tree planted by the KMC in front of his residence has been chopped down. He said the tree was located near his residence at 60D Bosepukur Road. A car dealership establishment located beside his residence has allegedly felled it to prevent bird droppings on the cars parked underneath it.

Hakim asked the complainant to send him a picture of the tree before and after being chopped down. He said: “Time and again this is happening. KMC is repeatedly asking citizens not to indulge in acts of chopping down trees. Saving the environment is vital. No one has the right to chop down trees for the sake of their business purposes. This is illegal.”

He also instructed officials to inspect the area and lodge an FIR against the accused party. He also directed that trees have to be replanted in case they are chopped down. This is one of the ways to combat air pollution.

Additionally, the KMC aims to plant about 25 lakh trees in the city before monsoon. Hakim has said: “We can plant weeping Deodar plants at the roadsides. These hollow paver blocks will allow water to seep into the soil. We aim to plant about 25 lakh trees in the city before monsoon. We will begin the process in March. This will ensure that the plants get enough water during the monsoon.”

Some stretches in the city have been identified, such as in the Rabindra Sarobar lake area in South Kolkata, and near Subhas Sarobar in Beliaghata, for urban forestry. Further, some unused lands belonging to the Kolkata Port were also identified for the same. The plantation work is scheduled to finish before the monsoon arrives.