Mayor warns agencies over delay in road repairs in Siliguri

Siliguri: Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri has issued stern warnings to agencies delaying road repair work in the city, following numerous complaints from residents during the ‘Talk to Mayor’ programme held on Saturday. Several citizens raised concerns about the poor condition of roads across different wards, prompting the Mayor to take immediate action.

During the session, residents of wards 30, 40, 41, and 42 highlighted the deplorable state of roads. The Mayor got to know that no repair work had begun despite work orders being issued to the contractors. Deb instructed Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials to send notices to the defaulting agencies. He also directed that if the agencies fail to respond, they should be blacklisted, and strict action should be taken. “The agencies took work orders but did not start the work. This will not be tolerated,” said Mayor Deb.

He also criticised SMC officials for not monitoring the situation regularly and warned that if they fail to take appropriate action, he would escalate the matter by filing complaints against them with the Municipal Affairs and Urban Development department.

The Mayor learned that contractors Ashish Kundu and Mantu Paul, responsible for road repairs, had not started their assigned work. The Mayor immediately instructed SMC officials to contact the contractors and ensure that the work begins without further delay.

Adding to the grievances, a resident of Ward 23 raised concerns about illegal activities carried out by outsiders in the area. Mayor Deb assured the complainant of swift action to address the issue.