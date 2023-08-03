Mayor to inaugurate KMC’s reservoir augmentation project

Kolkata: In a bid to deliver supply of filtered drinking water to residents of ward 101 in Jadavpur constituency, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has augmented the capacity of a reservoir in the Phoolbagan area while a booster pumping station will also be coming up there soon.



Mayor Firhad Hakim is scheduled to inaugurate the project in ward 101 in the Phoolbagan area on August 12. The increased capacity of this reservoir will be a blessing for citizens of ward 101 who did not get filtered drinking water for several years.

Councillor of ward 101 Bappaditya Dasgupta had long been working towards the implementation of this project. He told Millennium Post that the reservoir concerned used to only supply water to the adjacent ward 102. The reservoir came up in 2015. Just six months ago, a booster pumping station was also installed. However, that did not help in any manner.

Since 2015, for eight years, the people of his ward had been earnestly requesting him to arrange for filtered drinking supply for ward 101. “This augmented capacity of the reservoir will now meet the needs of 90 per cent of the people in my ward. The rest 10 per cent will also be able to soon avail the filtered supply water as soon as a booster pumping station comes up here. The project has been approved already,” the councillor said.

Talking about the areas that will receive the water, he said through the new pipeline, residents of Phoolbagan, Phoolbagan North, Baghajatin E Block and APC Park will be served. The water, it is learnt, will be coming from the Jai Hind Water Treatment Plant.

The inauguration of the project will also be attended by Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty and MLA Debabrata Majumdar, apart from Dasgupta and Borough chairman Sushanta Kumar Ghosh.

Just a month ago, the Mayor had assured that the civic body will soon install more such booster pumping stations in areas such as Dhakuria and Jadavpur to end the water supply shortage.