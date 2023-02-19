Mayor starts borough-wise meets to address problems

siliguri: Aiming to address the problems raised by the local people, the Mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started borough-wise meetings.



“All the issues, whether major or minor are being discussed at the meetings. Each and every issue will be taken care of with due importance,” stated Gautam Deb, Mayor, SMC.

He began the borough-wise meetings on Wednesday. Till Sunday, he held meetings with officials of two boroughs namely 4 and 5.

The Mayor took a report of all ongoing works in various wards under these boroughs. He also directed that all pending works have to be completed at the earliest.

“We will hold such meetings in all the boroughs to continue civic services and expedite projects,” the Mayor added.

There are five boroughs under SMC. Amongst these, a few areas of the Jalpaiguri district have fallen under borough number four and five. There are ten wards under borough number four and nine wards under number five.

Earlier, the Mayor had held a meeting with all these five boroughs for the development of the city. Now he has started review meetings to check the progress of work. He visited the area and inspected the ongoing work in borough number 4.

Jayanta Saha, the Chairman of borough number four said: “The councillors of many wards have raised the problem regarding conservancy work. They complain that garbage is being accumulated in many wards but the conservancy workers are not cleaning those regularly. I have informed the Mayor about it. Along with this, we are working towards the beautification of the wards for which Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned. We have started road repairing work too.”

The major problem of the wards under borough four is water logging during the rainy season. “To solve the water logging issue, we are planning to install pipelines in the Ashok Nagar area and with this stagnant water will be drained out to the Mahananda River. About Rs 2 crore has been allocated for the project,” Saha added.

The Mayor also held a meeting in borough number five. He took the report from the borough chairperson Pritikana Biswas.