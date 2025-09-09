Mayor sets Sept 15 deadline for road repairs in city

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Monday issued instructions for completing the repair of all roads in the city by September 15. He has also appealed to the authorities of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port and Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners to repair the roads under their jurisdiction before Durga Puja.

Hakim on Monday chaired a preparatory meet with all stakeholders, including Kolkata Police, Fire department, PWD, KMC Commissioner, MMICs, DGs of departments, and chairmen of all 16 boroughs.

He instructed that all pay-and-use toilets remain open 24 hours during the Puja and urged committees to do the same for temporary bio-toilets. He also directed officials to ensure a smooth drinking water supply. A senior KMC official said Mayor Firhad Hakim has sought a special report from Kolkata Police on waterlogging-prone roads, which will be repaired with concrete paver blocks. The civic body is also taking precautions against possible rain during Puja. Hakim further directed police to act immediately on parking issues, especially

in Gariahat. KMC also held the curtain-raiser of ‘Kolkata Shree 2025’, which will award Puja committees in categories such as best theme, best lighting, best innovation and others.

At the event, Firhad Hakim, in the presence of actor Rituparna Sengupta, announced that she will visit Times Square in New York to promote Bengali Durga Puja internationally. Rituparna will be the ‘Face of Bengal’ at Times Square.