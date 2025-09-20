Mayor reviews city road conditions before Puja festivities begin

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim conducted an extensive late-evening inspection of city roads on Friday as part of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s (KMC) special road repair drive ahead of Durga Puja. Hakim checked the condition of thoroughfares leading to major Puja venues as well as key junctions across the city. Despite intermittent rain disrupting repair work, he expressed satisfaction with the civic body’s efforts to spruce up the roads in time for the festive season. Hakim completed the inspection in two phases. In the first phase, he visited roads that were dug up for a Kolkata Environmental Improvement Investment Programme (KEIIP) drainage upgrade project in areas like Behala, Bansdroni, and Haridevpur. Later at night, he toured the city to assess the condition of roads that lead to the city’s popular Durga Puja pandals. He was satisfied with the condition of all the roads he inspected, except a road leading to Central Avenue, and issued instructions for repair on a war footing. Hakim informed her that the city’s roads suffer frequent digging for the repair of underground utilities.

The Mayor started his inspection from Chingrighata and then visited Ultadanga. At Shyambazar 5-point crossing, the convoy stopped to take stock of the condition of the roads that lead in five different directions. The KMC roads department has used concrete paver blocks to fix potholes in some of the roads that are prone to waterlogging to ensure longevity. The Mayor entered South Kolkata via Ballygunge. After visiting several roads leading to popular Durga pujas, he moved to Prince Anwar Shah Road, Tollygunge Circular Road, and DPS Road. He then went to Behala via New Alipore.