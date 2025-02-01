Mayor receives request to change Maa Canteen timings

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim has received a request for changing the timing of Maa Canteen in the city from the afternoon to the late afternoon with the apprehension that the food served from the can-teen may become stale during noon in the upcoming summer heat.

The plea from a resident of Entally came during the Talk to Mayor programme on Friday.

Usually, residents of Kolkata call up the Mayor to address civic problems during the one-hour programme, however, Pinaki Gupta called up Hakim seeking permission to give two important proposals related to civic benefit. The Mayor allowed the liberty.

“My first proposal is temperature will rise from March and will go up further in April– May. The rice served from 12 noon to 1 pm from Maa Canteen may rot. So if the same can be served at 4 pm, then there will be no such problem and the beneficiaries will be benefitted,” said Gupta.

The Mayor explained that every afternoon many people from different parts of the state come to Kolkata and Maa Canteen offers them rice, dal, curry and egg at only Rs 5 during lunch. How can we serve lunch at 4 pm, so the proposal cannot be accepted,” he added.

The second plea came for offering seasonal vegetables rather than serving potato or soyabean curry. The Mayor told him that he would consider the proposal and would talk to the state government about the same.