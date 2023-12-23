Mayor proposes amendment for stringent action against illegal construction

Kolkata: In a bid to stop the rampant conversion of garage or parking spaces into commercial spaces, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim has suggested an amendment in the rules to give power to the civic body to demolish illegal portions within 15 days of issuing a warning.



On Friday, a complainant told the Mayor that last year he had lodged a complaint to the KMC about the conversion of a garage space to commercial space by the developer but no action was taken yet.

Hakim, after enquiry, found out that a notice was served under Section 401A of KMC Act 1980 but the hearing on the case is still pending due to a dearth of hearing officers.

Hakim remarked that justice delayed is justice denied and rebuked the officials for not recruiting hearing officers. He further commented that serving notices under Section 401 is not helping at all and proposed that the Act should be amended to ensure KMC can take swift action against such illegalities.

The Mayor told the media that he will soon consult the law department and determine if an amendment can be made to the Act to allow KMC to first serve a warning and then demolish the illegally constructed portions within 15 days.

Recently, councillor Ratna Sur brought it to the attention of Hakim that in several high-rise residential apartment complexes businesses have set up shops by converting the sanctioned space for garages.

She said this is threatening the safety of the residents or buyers of the apartments in such complexes. The councillor proposed that before permitting changing the character of such spaces, KMC should take the opinions of the residents.

The Mayor has clarified that KMC does not permit conversion of garage spaces into shops or living rooms. He said if any such cases come to the notice of the councillors strict action will be taken by the KMC.

“We are receiving many complaints regarding attempts to convert residential garage spaces into commercial spaces. This is illegal,” he pointed out.