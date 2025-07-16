Mayor promises road repairs during dry spell

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim on Tuesday assured that damaged roads across Kolkata will be repaired as soon as the city experiences a dry spell lasting at least three to four days. Several thoroughfares have developed potholes following continuous rainfall over the past week.

“There has been record rainfall in the city, particularly over the past few days—over 1,000 mm—and since then, we have hardly had any dry spell. It has rained almost every day. So, we are waiting for a dry spell, and once we get it, the roads will be restored within 3-4 days,” Hakim said.

He cited the example of Jodhpur Park in south Kolkata, which recorded 355 mm of rain in the 36 hours leading up to July 8—a figure that usually accumulates over a span of 45 days. Explaining the reasons behind road damage during monsoon, the Mayor said: “There is riverine clay beneath city roads, and during heavy rainfall, it gets washed away, disturbing the road’s foundation. Moreover, with utility service wires running underneath, it is not possible to concretise all roads in the city.”

Despite the challenging conditions, repair works have already begun in some parts of the city. During a brief pause in rainfall over the weekend, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Roads department undertook repairs in areas such as Shyambazar, Dalhousie, Behala, Park Circus and parts of the EM Bypass.

Meanwhile, the Drainage and Sewerage department has cancelled leave for all employees to ensure quick water drainage in case of further heavy rain.