Mayor orders probe into suspected dengue death, questions the non-availability of IGM report

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Saturday questioned the non-availability of an IGM report in connection with the death of a 36-year-old person from Jorabagan who allegedly died of dengue.

Hakim has ordered a probe by the state Health department to ascertain whether the death of Bittu Singh can be attributed to dengue.

“The death certificate furnished by RG Kar Medical College and Hospital declared that the death has been due to ‘dengue fever’. You cannot just write like this. The cause of death needs to be supplemented by a test report. Where is the report? The IGM report should be there declaring whether he was dengue positive or negative. I have urged the Swasthya Bhavan to enquire into the death,” Hakim said.

The Mayor, however, said that the KMC has initiated the destruction of mosquito larvae in and around the Jorabagan area where Bittu lived.

Bittu Singh was admitted to the hospital on Friday and his family members claimed that he tested dengue positive.

Singh passed away on Friday night.

According to KMC sources, from the beginning of 2024 till November 3, 865 persons tested dengue positive which is 93 per cent less than the corresponding period of 2023. The number of malaria cases has also declined by 44 per cent compared to last year. The total number of malaria cases in Kolkata has been 5187 against 9309 last year.

The KMC will continue its drive and spreading of awareness against dengue till the winter sets in to ensure that cases that do not shoot up.