Mayor orders plantation along Hooghly River banks

In a bid to reduce air pollution in the Metiabruz area, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim has instructed that trees be planted along the banks of the Hooghly River in the area which otherwise has a paucity of space to carry out such a plantation.

The Mayor regretted that there are hardly any spaces in Metiabruz where tree plantation can be carried out. He alleged that in the time of the Left Front government, several trees were cut down and waterbodies filled up to pave the way for real estate constructions. This over the years has led to excessive air pollution in the area.

Hakim said: “The rate of children being born with COPD has increased over the years. One of the solutions to reduce air pollution is to plant trees.”

The Mayor said that planting Neem trees in the area can act as a purifier. Since there is not much space in Metiabruz, Hakim said he has instructed the member mayor in the council (MMIC) of the Parks and Squares department, Debashish Kumar to plant trees along the banks of the Hooghly River in this area by monsoon.