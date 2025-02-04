Mayor orders action against KMC worker for ‘bullying’ complainant

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim has ordered departmental proceedings against a field worker of the civic body’s Health department for visiting the residence of a complainant and allegedly threatening him to withdraw the complaint relating to removal of a cow-shed.

The complainant, a resident of Ward 114, called up during ‘Talk to Mayor’ and alleged that after he lodged a complaint previously, requesting removal of a cow shed near his home, a field worker of the Health department, identified as Ranajit Chakraborty, visited his home and threatened him to withdraw it. The accused allegedly told the complainant that refusal will invite adverse consequences.

The complainant alleged that despite trying to explain to the accused that the cowshed is posing several problems, such as drawing mosquitoes and spreading foul odour, the latter refused to listen and instead replied that cows are holy creatures and he must not have a problem with the existence of the cowshed. The mother of the complainant told the media that the family is living in fear. She fears that the accused may attack her son on the road.

The cowshed owner told the media there are no cows in the shed. However, another local alleged that cattle are being shifted to a nearby field and brought back to the shed surreptitiously.

The Mayor said: “No one is above law. Anyone can complain to me during ‘Talk to Mayor’ but that doesn’t mean they will be threatened by KMC workers.

Action will be taken. I have directed the chief medical officer, Health to initiate proceedings against the worker. Such thuggish behaviour will not be tolerated.” Hakim added that he has also asked the Kolkata Police’s cattle division to shift the remaining cowsheds in the city to outskirts.

Keeping cowsheds within city limits is illegal and these are clogging the city’s drainage systems, he said.