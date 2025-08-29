Mayor lays foundation for pumping stn to make Ward No. 70 ‘waterlogging-free’

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, on Wednesday evening, laid the foundation stone for a stormwater drainage pumping station at the Ladies & Children’s Corner on Northern Park in Bhowanipore, which will provide a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging faced by residents of Ward 70.

“This pumping station is expected to be completed after the rainy season of 2026 and following this, a number of roads in Ward 70, which include Lee Road, Heysham Road and Woodburn Road, where waterlogging is an issue, will be addressed completely. Ward 70 will be a no-waterlogging zone after the rainy season next year,“ said Hakim. The Mayor further stated that the entire KMC team, along with the councillors, particularly those under Bhowanipore Assembly Constituency, try their best to ensure that they do not get any complaint from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is elected from that Constituency.

“Being the Chief Minister, she has to look for the development of the entire state and being our party (Trinamool Congress) chairperson, which is the third largest party in the country, always has an extremely busy schedule. But believe me, she has an amazing grassroots connection with the people of her Constituency and is very much aware of any lack of civic amenities. She often points out to me about certain issues faced by the people of her Constituency and prods me to take measures,” the Mayor added. He heaped special praise on Member Mayor in Council (Sewerage and Drainage), Tarak Singh, for his untiring efforts in addressing the waterlogging problem in the entire city.

“My biggest dream, along with every resident of Ward 70, has come true today. Finally, we are going to get rid of waterlogging problems permanently,” said Ashim Basu, councillor

of Ward 70.