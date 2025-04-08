Mayor launches storm water network project to reduce risk of flooding

Kolkata: The mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim, on Monday inaugurated the development project of developing a storm water network from the tail-end of Dum Dum Road to Birpara Pumping Station.

According to KMC, the surroundings of Dum Dum Road under wards 2 and 4 of the KMC, heavy flooding occurs during monsoon due to the natural low-lying topography and lack of proper storm water network. It was learnt that in the near vicinity there is the Bagjola canal which was recently dredged. The urban local body there has constructed one storm water pumping station on the banks of the canal and another pumping station near Birpara.

The project of KMC is part of the Urban Flood Risk Management Programme (UFRMP) under National Disaster Mitigation Fund for reducing risk of urban floods. The proposal was approved in the meeting of a high-level committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ disaster management division. The grant was accorded by the Centre.

An amount of Rs 28,56,57,411 will be spent for the storm water network project. A sum of Rs 50 lakh will be utilised for any unforeseen work such as shifting of CESC cable, water line and other service utilities etc. for successful completion of the project. The tender for the project has been floated and soon a work order will be issued to the lowest bidder. The project is set to benefit vast areas of ward 2 and ward 4 of KMC.

In December 2024, KMC had approved a project worth Rs 11 crore approximately entailing setting up of a storm water network in a bid to rid low lying areas along Eastern Metropolitan (EM) Bypass of waterlogging. This project is set to benefit several low-lying areas under its Borough XII, such as VIP Nagar, Gulshan Colony, Martin para, Uttar Panchanna Gram, Paschim Chowbaga, Nonadanga, Munda Para and East Kolkata Township.