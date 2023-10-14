Mayor inspects road repair works

Kolkata: With the Durga Puja less than a week away, city Mayor Firhad Hakim took to the streets on Friday night to take stock of the condition of the city roads.



The Mayor expressed his satisfaction over road repair in some places while in others he was disappointed after witnessing the condition and passed necessary instructions to finish the restoration work on a war footing.

Hakim left his office at Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) at around 8.30 pm, and first reached Shyambazar via Central Avenue. He then visited Ultadanga, Beliaghata, Sealdah, Park Street, Ballygunge, Gariahat, Golpark and Behala.

According to sources, the Mayor was satisfied with the road restoration work undertaken in North Kolkata, however, the condition of the road on the Sealdah Flyover made him a bit worried.

The engineers pointed out that the existing tramline has been leading to delays. Tram services have been stopped on the flyover but the tracks could not be dismantled due to some legal logjam. Potholes still existed on the road of the flyover posing a great risk for the commuters. The Mayor asked DG (Roads) who was accompanying him to take repair work in the place on a war footing.

In the Ballygunge and Golpark areas, the Mayor found that some portions of the road needed to be mended. Accordingly, he directed the concerned road department officials to do the needful before the Puja.

Hakim also visited a part of Diamond Harbour Road in Behala where shredded plastic has been used as a component of bituminous mix for road repair. During Durga Puja people from different parts of the state, particularly from the adjoining districts throng the Puja pandals in the city. Moreover, after UNESCO’s recognition of Durga Puja as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, foreign tourists are also coming to the city in large numbers to witness the artwork associated with the Puja.

The Mayor was hopeful that the pending renovation work would be completed in two or three days.