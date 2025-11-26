Mayor inspects renovation of Siriti Crematorium

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim along with Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh and other senior officials of the Health department inspected the site of Siriti Crematorium to physically monitor the progress of its renovation. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has taken up work for transforming the crematorium into a modern facility with state-of-the-art amenities.

The Mayor expressed his satisfaction with the pace and quality of the ongoing work of the crematorium. The key features include a fully air-conditioned waiting hall for friends and relatives. A temple has been constructed within the complex, situated right next to a specially curated pond containing ‘Gangajal’, facilitating the ritual of bone immersion (Asthi Visarjan) on-site.

Furthermore, a green park on 2 bigha land has been developed adjacent to the facility, allowing visitors a space for quiet reflection. The upgraded Siriti Crematorium will be equipped with four electric furnaces. Additionally, catering to traditional sentiments while maintaining environmental standards, one eco-friendly wooden pyre has also been installed. The KMC is spending approximately Rs 8.5 crore on the construction and beautification of the crematorium. There will be VIP rooms along with an attached bathroom for women and VIP rooms for males too. A cafeteria will also come up.

The initiative to overhaul the crematorium traces back to the funeral of renowned filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh in 2013. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was present during the last rites had expressed her desire for rejuvenation of the crematorium to ease the pressure at Keoratala.

There were encroachments and several other challenges, but it was Tarak Singh (presently Member Mayor in Council of the Drainage department) who continued to pursue the matter and now the revamped crematorium is on the verge of completion. “We have developed the infrastructure of all crematoriums—Keoratala, Nimtala as well as the one located in Garia. We want the mourners coming for the last rites of their near and dear ones to have a dignified experience,” said Ghosh.