Mayor inspects progress of water treatment plant in Garia

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim inspected the progress of the water treatment plant with 10 million gallons (MGD) capacity near Dhalai Bridge in Garia. The Mayor, who was accompanied by senior officials of KMC’s Water Supply department, expressed his hope that the plant will be ready in another two months.

“This water treatment plant is being set up along with another one of 20 mgd capacity at Dhapa. The twin projects will significantly contribute to augmenting water supply to extensive areas under Tollygunge and Jadavpur,” Hakim said.

He added that a trial is currently underway at the Garia treatment plant, while the work of laying pipelines for the project is still pending.

The Mayor said he would request Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate the two projects along with the upcoming 28 MGD water treatment plant at Sonarpur about two months after she assumes office for a fourth term. “The three projects are expected to be completed by then,” he added.

The estimated expenditure for the water treatment plant at Dhapa is around Rs 123 crore, while the one near the Dhalai bridge that the Mayor visited is around Rs 80 crore.

The three boroughs, namely, X, XI and XII, under the KMC will benefit from these twin projects. The residents of these areas have been complaining of less flow of water in their households and several callers have raised the matter at the

Talk to Mayor programme, which is held every Saturday for an hour.

Currently, water supply to Tollygunge and Jadavpur comes from the Garden Reach waterworks and the Jai Hind water project at Dhapa.