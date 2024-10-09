Mayor inspects Nimtala Ghat, flags rapid erosion issue

Kolkata: Ahead of idol immersion, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim, following an inspection of the Nimtala Ghat, is learnt to have directed for implementing adequate safety measures as the condition of the ghat, owing to river bank erosion, is in a worrisome state.



Hakim went to inspect the ghat along with other KMC officials. Also present at the spot were Kolkata Port officials. The Mayor told the media that the ghat will be taken up for restoration after Durga Puja but presently adequate safety mechanisms will be put in place to avoid any untoward incidents during immersion.

Several barowari pujas immerse their idols at this ghat and at the Baje Kadamtala Ghat. Many South Kolkata Puja idols are immersed here. About 16 ghats in the city will see immersions.

On the issue of river bank erosion, the Mayor is learnt to have said that the river is changing its course which is of concern. Rapid bank erosion has gripped the stretch from Ratan Babu Ghat to Palta. We have also asked for extra safety mechanisms at Ratan Babu Ghat too, said Hakim, adding that talks are afoot with Kolkata Port authorities for conservation of the ghats.