Mayor inaugurates new KMC model primary school

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim on Friday inaugurated a newly-constructed civic body primary school equipped with smart classrooms.



The school ‘Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur KMCP Vidyalaya’ has been set up at Martinpara in Ward 108 in Borough XII. Firhad Hakim said that it is a model school which will have every facility for imparting education to students in an innovative manner. This was done to encourage students to come to school which should be a place that must inspire them to study diligently, he said.

The Mayor said such civic body schools help educate several children who come from unprivileged backgrounds. “Our state government’s priority is the best education for children. Soon English mediums will also be introduced in such schools, more of which are to come up in near future,” he assured.

According to KMC, many of the KMC schools have been modernised with smart classrooms and libraries. The smart classrooms consist of smart television, speakers, webcams etc. KMC is also seeking funds from corporate bodies to pave the way for more model schools.

KMC has also teamed up with ‘Teach for India’ to provide teaching assistant fellows to help the KMCP school teachers for development of overall teaching learning experience.