Mayor directs crackdown on ‘dalas’ blocking footpaths at Bagree Market

Kolkata: Mayor Firhad Hakim, on Saturday, instructed the Municipal Commissioner to coordinate with Kolkata Police to address the issue of hawkers leaving ‘dalas’ (items placed to reserve spots on the footpath) at Bagree Market. He directed that all such ‘dalas’ be removed after 8 pm and allowed back only after the completion of the morning conservancy work.

A trader from the Burrabazar area of Ward 42 called up at the Talk to Mayor programme and complained of garbage being accumulated there with a section of hawkers blocking space with their ‘dalas’ thereby preventing the conservancy workers from executing their cleaning work.

“The fire at Bagree Market was a result of the ‘dalas’ left on the premises,” said Hakim.

“We had taken strong measures to prevent such practices, but they have resurfaced. There is a significant business of crores tied to keeping ‘dalas’ in the same spot every day. We need to take strict action against this. Everyone should have the opportunity to do their business, but ‘dalas’ must be removed after 8 pm and only returned the next morning after conservancy work is completed.”

The Mayor advised the Commissioner of KMC to involve the market association too in the meeting. It was in September 2018, when Bagree Market at Canning Street was engulfed by a major fire and could be contained after 36 hours.

The market reopened nearly three years later, following efforts by businessmen, with support from the KMC and the Fire Department, to establish fire-fighting infrastructure within the premises.