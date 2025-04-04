Mayor blames TVC for failing to tame errant hawkers

Kolkata: Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim on Friday expressed dissatisfaction over the alleged ineffectiveness of the Town Vending Committee (TVC) in controlling the city’s errant hawkers.

Addressing the press, Hakim said had the members of the TVC had a strong leadership then it would have reflected in the way how hawkers are being reigned in. Leadership is evident in how it has penetrated the forum it is leading. “TVC is only negotiating with the state government or demanding from the government. But no penetration is apparent. It should have been able to convince hawkers.

The hawkers who are part of a union often jump to another union if they disagree with any directions of their existing body in connection with how they should conduct their trade. This is a big problem. They are switching to unions that would give them a leeway,” the Mayor opined.

Hakim cited the example of New Market where even after police evicted unruly hawkers, they returned to the same spot. “Due to this nuisance, people are not able to enter New Market. There is no union leader who can tame the errant hawkers,” he remarked. “Cannot see a leadership in the TVC members.

The work of the leaders should be to sit with the hawkers’ body representatives and ensure they follow the directions. Such is not happening unfortunately,” the Mayor said. Meanwhile, on a different note, the Mayor informed that the Assessment department has been directed to ensure all properties in the added areas are brought into the civic body’s assessment record.