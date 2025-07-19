Mayor assures repairs of crumbling roads in next five-day dry spell

Kolkata: Following the Calcutta High Court order directing repair of crumbling roads in Kolkata and the suburbs, Kolkata Mayor and minister of Urban Development and municipal affairs, Firhad Hakim assured that the roads will be repaired as soon as a five-day dry spell is available.

Addressing the press, Hakim said that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will be able to take up repair works in the city as soon as a five-day dry spell is available. He said due to the continuous rainfall, bitumen can’t be used as it would get washed away.

When told that the High Court has given the order for repairs within a deadline, Hakim told the media that High Courts in BJP ruled states cannot be seen giving such orders but the Calcutta High Court seems to bequite “active”.

He also said that talks were held with other state departments, mainly the Public Works Department (PWD) and Irrigation department for road repairs. Meanwhile,

Millennium Post reported on Thursday that according to a senior official in the Roads department of the civic body, DL Khan Road, Judges Court Road, New Road (near Uttirna) and a number of thoroughfares in and around Alipore area have been repaired since Wednesday evening. “From Thursday night, we will take up stretches of EM Bypass in front of Highland Park, Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (erstwhile Milan Mela), Gurusaday Road, Ballygunge Circular Road in South Kolkata while Beadon Street, Brabourne road in north will be rejuvenated,” said the official.

“Presently, the roads that we have taken up for repair are based on the list provided by the Police,” said a KMC official.