Mayor assures justice to kin of Ekbalpore murder victim

Kolkata: Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Sunday paid a visit to the family of Dhanraj Prasad at Ekbalpore who was allegedly murdered on September 9 after he raised his voice against open liquor consumption. Hakim, who is also an MLA from the Kolkata Port Constituency under which Ekbalpore is situated, assured of full support to the family of the victim.

The family has demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the murder and Hakim made it clear to them that the police will arrest the culprits and take strong

action as per law. According to sources, one Amjad along with four of his friends were openly consuming liquor at Ekbalpore Lane and abusing each other at midnight on September 9. Dhanraj, who was inside his house, came out and protested.

They retorted by allegedly assaulting Dhanraj and Amjad suddenly took out a chopper and inflicted several injuries on him. A bleeding Dhanraj was rushed to SSKM Hospital by the neighbours. He returned home on Thursday but soon his health started deteriorating. He was again admitted at a private hospital under Pragati Maidan Police Station area where he died on Friday evening.

The accused persons have been absconding since the incident and the sleuths have started a search operation to nab them.