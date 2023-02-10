Mayor asks DG Building to crack whip

Kolkata: In the wake of frequent complaints regarding illegal constructions and random violation of sanctioned building plans by promoters, Firhad Hakim, Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), on Friday, asked the Director General of the Building department to exercise his powers to issue show-cause notices to borough executives and blacklist the licenced building surveyors (LBS) in such cases.



A resident of ward 125 of the KMC in the Behala area complained to the Mayor during the Talk to Mayor session that the promoter of his building allowed establishment of shops and constructed flats in what was supposed to be a garage space in the original building plan. The complainant was previously advised by the KMC to submit a revised plan but he said the promoter is not willing to hand him over the plan. Hakim has ordered the Director General of the Building department to blacklist the LBS and issue show-cause notice to the borough executive. The Mayor was infuriated as he said why are such complaints reaching him from the citizens while borough executives are silent on the matter. He asked whether borough executives are accepting bribes from promoters and have formed a nexus with them.

Addressing the media, Hakim said: “The promoter is using the garage space for shops and flats. This is against the original building plan. The borough executives are supposed to keep an eye on these matters. They are supposed to remain vigilant. It is not possible for the officials of KMC headquarters to visit each and every ward under the civic body. Such illegal acts need to be brought to the notice of the DG Building who needs to exercise his powers to ensure the officials under him do not take things for granted. Rules need to be followed.”

Recently, the Mayor also received complaints of illegal construction from ward 107 in the Kasba area. He had said: “It does not matter whether that illegal work is being done under the supervision of councillors or party workers. The KMC is run according to certain laws. Nothing illegal will be tolerated. No favouritism or mercy will be shown in case one is found encouraging illegal constructions. Law is the same for all,” he said.