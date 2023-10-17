Mayor and councillors extend financial aid to affected traders

Siliguri: A few days ahead of Durga Puja, a devastating fire broke out in Naxalbari Bazar on Sunday night where 37 shops were completely burnt to ashes.Compensation from the state government will take time to release and so, for the moment, the Mayor, councillors of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Sabhadhipati along with board members of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad extended financial support to the affected businessmen from their own allowances.



In this regard, a meeting was held at the SMC office in Siliguri on Tuesday. Gautam Deb, the Mayor of SMC, Arun Ghosh, Sabhadhipati of Mahakuma Parishad, councillors and others were present at the meeting. “The traders have lost almost everything and they need support immediately. For the time being, we will help the affected traders from our funds. The councillors who belong to Trinamool Congress will provide financial support from their own allowances,” said the Mayor.

The Mayor informed that Rs 15,000 from will be given from Mayor’s Relief Fund and Rs 5,000 will be given by each 36 TMC councillors to each affected trader. Rs 20,000 will be given from Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad’s Relief Fund and each board member of Mahakuma Parishad will give their one month’s salary to each trader. These amounts will be given to 37 traders whose shops were gutted in fire. Meanwhile, Sourav Chakraborty, the Chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority visited Naxalbari Bazar on Tuesday and assured all kinds of help.

“We will try to rehabilitate the traders but we need to check the areas, number of shops and other documents. Therefore, I came here and had a talk with the affected businessmen. We will surely help them as much as possible,” said the chairman.

The incident reportedly happened due to a short circuit in a garment shop. About 60 shops were damaged in the fire, of which 37 have been

completely gutted.