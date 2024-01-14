Mayoor School to hold exclusive interactive session with Cricketer Suresh Raina

Siliguri: Mayoor School, Siliguri is going to organise an exclusive interactive session with cricketing sensation, Suresh Raina. The event will be held on January 20 at the school premises in Patharghata in Siliguri.



This event will provide an unprecedented opportunity for fans, aspiring cricketers and sports enthusiasts to delve into the mind of one of cricket’s most revered figures.

“We are excited to host Suresh Raina and offer fans a chance to gain unique perspectives from a cricketing legend. This event aims to inspire and motivate individuals passionate about cricket, offering a glimpse into the journey of a true icon,” said Bimal Dalmia, chairman of Mayoor School Siliguri.

Attendees can anticipate an engaging interaction, where Raina will share the secrets behind his success and recount memorable moments from his illustrious career.

The interactive session will feature a question-answer segment, allowing attendees to directly engage with Raina.

The event will continue from 3 pm to 6 pm.