Mayoor School coming up in Siliguri

SILIGURI: To give an experiential learning approach that helps shape future generations for the coming years, the Mayoor School is coming up in Siliguri in collaboration with Mayo College General Council, Ajmer.

This is their first-ever school in the entire East and North-East India. The school will give the students integrated avant-garde (modern) education and notable infrastructure facilities amid serene nature.

The school is being constructed at Dhukuria in Patharghata Matigara in Siliguri. The institute will provide artistic and vigorous vision to the children who become deep-rooted learners and explore the sea of opportunities as responsible citizens of this world.

At Mayoor School, Siliguri, the school authorities will focus on 3Es — Experience, Education, and Exposure that will galvanize the students to dig deeper into themselves and unleash their true potential.