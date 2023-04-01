Mayo Road accident: 2 dead, at least 18 injured

Kolkata: Two people were killed and at least 18 others were injured after a Metiabruz-Howrah route minibus lost control and turned near Mayo Road and Dufferin Road crossing on Saturday.



Till last reports came in, one of the deceased was identified as Farhan Ahamed Khan (16) of Watgunge while the identity of the second one, aged about 42 years, remains unknown.

The bus was on its way to Howrah from Metiabruz when it turned turtle around 4:40 pm prior to hitting a bike, sources said.

Few passengers alleged that the bus was overspeeding. Along with the passengers, the bike rider was also injured and the bike was damaged.

A section of the Mayo Road was closed to traffic for some time and a crane was brought in to lift the bus. The bus had overturned in a manner that it was difficult to rescue the injured, when the police reached the spot, they broke the back and front windows of the bus and helped the passengers out.

Both the involved vehicles were taken to the local police station. The injured people identified as Jahangir Alam (35), Selim Mondal (27), Anup Sharma (36), Md Tofail Hossain (38), Imtiaz Alam (29), Amit Kumar (30), Raman Kr. Poddar (39), Md Hassan (25), Md Sajid (49), Kabil Sk. (36), Israt Jaban (29) and Jarina Bibi (40). Out of the total injured, six people remained unidentified.