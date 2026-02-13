Maynaguri unit turns plastic waste into ‘employment opportunities’

Jalpaiguri: After setting a benchmark by constructing rural roads using recycled plastic waste, the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad has taken another significant step in sustainable waste management. A plastic goods production centre at Khagrabari No. 2 Gram Panchayat in Maynaguri is now manufacturing various utility items from discarded plastic.



The Solid Waste Management unit, operating under the Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, is producing items such as the ‘Biswa Bangla’ logo-embedded water bucket lids, tea cups, bowls, flower pots, and bottle caps using recycled plastic. The initiative has already drawn attention for its innovative and eco-friendly approach.

Unit supervisor Mahabul Islam said the centre primarily collects Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) waste, known for being lightweight yet strong and flexible. “Earlier, plastic fragments produced here were used in rural road construction. Now, we have expanded operations to manufacture various household utility products. Plastic waste from 16 gram panchayats of Maynaguri, along with Maynaguri Municipality and several panchayats under Jalpaiguri Sadar, is processed at this unit,” he said.

Mahua Gope, Karmadhyaksha of the Janaswasthya-O-Paribesh Sthayee Samity of the Zilla Parishad, said the initiative ensures proper utilisation of plastic waste while generating employment for rural women.

Currently, 24 workers are employed at the unit on a daily-wage basis. “We received proper training before starting work here,” said Pinki Modak, one of the workers.

Additional District Magistrate (Zilla Parishad) Raunak Agarwal said more such units are planned across other panchayats. He added that the products manufactured at Khagrabari will be procured at fair prices for use by various panchayats, with steps also being taken to market them beyond the district.