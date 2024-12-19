Maynaguri: Situation turns volatile, locals clash with police

Jalpaiguri: Tensions escalated in the Bhotpatti area of Maynaguri on Wednesday as locals blocked the Asian Highway in protest over the police’s failure to arrest those accused in an alleged molestation case. As the situation turned volatile, the area was transformed into a battleground. Two police vehicles were vandalised. Police had to resort to baton charge and fire tear gas shells.

The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday evening, when two minor girls from Danga Para in Madhab Danga Gram Panchayat were returning home after attending private tuition. According to locals, two youths from the area intercepted the girls, attempting to drag them into a secluded spot. The victims screamed in fear, prompting villagers to rush to the scene, at which point the suspects fled into the darkness.

Outraged by the incident, the villagers, both men and women, blocked the Asian Highway on Wednesday morning, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. The blockade attracted a large police presence from the Maynaguri Police Station.

However, tensions flared when the protesters clashed with the police, throwing stones and vandalising two police vehicles. In response, the police deployed a lathi charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The situation eventually calmed down with the arrival of additional

police forces.

District Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath addressed the situation, asserting that no formal complaint of molestation had been filed. “Some individuals are spreading rumors to incite unrest in the area,” he stated. “Two police vehicles were damaged and the drivers sustained injuries. We have arrested 20 individuals involved in the incident and identified those responsible for inciting disturbances. Legal action is being taken against them, and the situation in the area is

now under control.”