Maynaguri: Man hacks wife to death after quarrel

Jalpaiguri: A 29-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband with an axe following a quarrel in the Ramshai Bazar area of Maynaguri block early Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Amila Oraon. Her husband, Raj Kumar Oraon, who fled the scene after the incident, is currently absconding.

According to local sources, the couple had returned home in the early hours after attending Karam Puja celebrations at Ramsai Munshi Line. Soon after, a heated argument broke out between them. In the midst of the altercation, Raj Kumar allegedly struck Amila on her back with an axe, causing her to collapse.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the house and found Amila lying in a pool of blood. They immediately alerted the Panbari Police Outpost. Police personnel arrived and rushed her to Maynaguri Rural Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the locality. Police have launched an investigation and a manhunt is underway to trace the absconding accused.