Maynaguri: 4th accused arrested Rs 54L ATM heist; 5th suspect still at large

Jalpaiguri: Police have made the fourth arrest in the sensational Rs 54 lakh ATM robbery at Bolbari in Maynaguri, Jalpaiguri district — a significant breakthrough in the high-profile inter-state crime.

The latest accused, Naresh Kohli, a resident of Haryana, was apprehended around 8 pm on Monday from a house in the Chailibari area of Binnaguri under the Rajganj block. The arrest was made during a joint operation led by Bhaktinagar Police Station. Kohli has been brought to Maynaguri Police Station and will be produced in court. Police are expected to seek his custody for further interrogation.

Earlier, police had arrested three others — Asluf Khan (55), a resident of Haryana and the alleged mastermind; Md. Shamsher Khan (37) from Bihar; and Irfan Khan from Rajasthan.

Asluf and Shamsher were captured early Sunday morning from a forested area near Saraswatipur Tea Estate, close to Gajoldoba. Police recovered Rs 15.48 lakh in cash from two bags they were carrying. Irfan Khan was nabbed the following day from Baikunthapur forest under the Belakoba Range.

According to investigators, the robbery occurred around 12:30 am on June 14, when a five-member gang led by Asluf Khan broke into the premises of two State Bank of India ATMs in Bolbari. Wearing caps and masks, they used a gas cutter to breach the machines and looted Rs 54 lakh in cash.

A vigilant local resident alerted police and shared photographs of the white Scorpio SUV used by the robbers. The gang later abandoned the vehicle near Gajoldoba before fleeing. Police recovered several fake number plates from different states, gas-cutting tools and clothing used in the operation from the SUV.

Asluf Khan, a former Delhi Police constable dismissed in 2016 on criminal charges, is believed to be the ringleader of the inter-state gang that has allegedly carried out multiple ATM heists across India.

The investigation remains active and police are continuing their search for the fifth and final suspect still at large.