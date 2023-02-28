Mayer Bari: 2nd phase rehabilitation of slum dwellers to commence soon

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon start the second and the final phase of work for providing better living conditions for slum dwellers adjacent to Mayer Bari at Bagbazar at North Kolkata.



During the first phase of work, flats have been provided to 80 families in 4 blocks. However, the COVID-19 pandemic conditions had acted as a deterrent for further progress of the project. The total project will consist of 15 blocks that will house 300 families.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has made plans of developing an international tourist centre with a total renovation of Mayer Bari in Bagbazar. The shifting of the slum dwellers is the first major step in that direction.“The hurdles have now been cleared and we are hopeful of commencing work for the second phase soon.

About 220 more families will be handed over apartments in the second phase in 11 blocks gradually,”Bapi Ghosh, local councilor of ward 7 said.

The apartments that have been constructed and will come up in the second phase will measure 230 sq feet with bathroom, kitchen, balcony, dining space and one bedroom.

To start with, the KMC will come up with 4 more blocks and will parallelly start another two blocks within six months. “Six blocks are expected to be completed within 18 months in which 120 families will be shifted. We are thankful to Mayor Firhad Hakim for taking necessary measures so that work can commence again,” Ghosh added.

Necessary arrangements for rehabilitating the residents in houses built of tin sheds have already been made.

The KMC with funds allocated by the state government will come up with a vocational training centre and a children’s park after relocating the slum. The stretch around the heritage building will also be beautified and then decked up with illuminative lights to give it a majestic look.

Ramakrishna Paramhansha’s wife Sarada Devi had lived at the two-storey house off Bagbazar Street known as Mayer Bari for 11 years (1909-1920).