Mayawati targets Congress, SP over ‘lack of political honesty’

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Thursday accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) of lacking political honesty and claimed that only her party remains genuinely committed to safeguarding the welfare and constitutional rights of the marginalised.

Presiding over a special meeting of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit, Mayawati directed workers to channel their full energy and resources into preparations for the 2027 state Assembly elections. The meeting was also convened to thank supporters for the massive turnout at the October 9 rally in Lucknow and to chart the party’s strategy for the upcoming polls.

She said the BSP aims to secure the “master key of political power” and continue its legacy of ensuring social and economic empowerment for the weaker sections.

Expressing gratitude to office-bearers and party workers for the “historic success” of the October 9 rally held at the Kanshi Ram Ji Memorial Site on the 19th death anniversary of the BSP founder, Mayawati said the massive turnout demonstrated people’s unwavering faith in the party’s ideology.

“Lakhs of people came to the event using trains, private buses, small vehicles, and even on foot. This shows their commitment to the Bahujan Samaj Party. Rival parties, which usually rent crowds for rallies, stooped to alleging that government buses were used for the event. Such statements only reflect their frustration,” she said.

Criticising the SP’s “casteist mindset,” Mayawati alleged that its government had neglected the memorials built under BSP rule and renamed several districts, universities, hospitals, and other institutions established in honour of saints and reformers from the Bahujan community.

“If they had not done this, and had not weakened our welfare schemes, their name might have been spared from being recorded in the dark pages of history, much like the infamous ‘state guest house incident’ of June 2, 1995,” she said. “Their continued lack of remorse shows their political malice and dishonesty.”