May block funds if univs work at the behest of Guv: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday threatened to block funds of universities in the state that will act at the behest of Governor C V Ananda Bose and stated that if needed she would sit on a dharna in front of Raj Bhavan to save the education system in Bengal from a collapse.



The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of universities, in a late night directive a couple of days ago, had appointed V-Cs to about 14 universities.

“If the Governor continues to interfere in the functioning of universities, we will block the funds,” she said.

“We have a Governor who claims that he alone will look after schools, colleges and universities. If the Governor says that he can do everything then what is the need of an elected government? I have told him many times that he is nominated and we are elected. You should remember that it is the state government that frames policies and regulations. So if you meddle with the work of universities or colleges and if any such educational institution works at your behest, I will be resorting to financial blockade. There will be no compromise. Let me see how you can pay the salaries of teachers of colleges and universities,” Banerjee said addressing the Teachers’ Day programme at Dhana Dhanya auditorium.

She further hit out at the Governor for withholding Bills passed in the state Assembly. “He has no right to do so. Everyday cultural programme is being held and he felicitates former DGs and people known to him but he is not clearing Bills. I will tell the Education minister, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary to please take care of this. We have to fight this battle strongly. If it is found that somebody’s right is being snatched and there is an unwanted interference in the federal structure, then I will be bound to stage a dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan. I will not allow the education system to collapse,” she said.

“Students are not getting certificates and facing difficulties in admission. People who are being appointed as university heads do not have knowledge of administrative affairs of an educational institution,” she added.

Expressing her displeasure over the appointment of several interim vice-chancellors in state universities keeping the state Education department in the dark, Banerjee questioned: “Have you ever heard any vice-chancellor being changed in the middle of the night? A former IPS officer from Kerala has been appointed vice-chancellor of a sensitive university like Aliah University ignoring rules that 10 years of experience in teaching is required to be the vice-chancellor. A retired justice has been appointed V-C of Rabindra Bharati University. I am not against such individuals. But what is being done is a conspiracy to collapse the education system of Bengal. We will not tolerate such things.”

Banerjee appealed to the teachers’ fraternity to take a vow to be vocal about such illegal interference.

“If you attack Bengal, we will retaliate. Will you be able to deal with such a retaliation? We will also take the legal path and hope that we will get justice. The law mandates that Bills cannot be kept pending by the Governor. He is not adhering to laws. You cannot play with the education system of Bengal,” she maintained.

In a word of advice to Bose, she said that the Governor should go and study in a university to know the way it functions.“Do not dishonour Bengal. Such interference in the education system has been going on for the last three to four months,” Banerjee said.

She asked Education minister Bratya Basu who was

present at the programme to hold a meeting with principals and former vice-chancellors on the issue.