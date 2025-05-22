May 15 protest: WBBSE issues showcause notices to teachers

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has issued show-cause notices to several teachers accused of participating in a violent protest outside Bikash Bhavan on May 15. The board alleges that the teachers engaged in unlawful activities, violating the professional code of conduct for teaching and non-teaching staff.

The notices, signed by the deputy secretary (Disciplinary Authority) of WBBSE, began to be dispatched from 16 May. Around 10 teachers, primarily those leading the agitation, have reportedly been identified through video and photographic evidence were served with these show-cause notices.

According to WBBSE, the teachers mobilised a large group of terminated staff and forcefully entered the Bikash Bhavan premises, which houses key government departments including the School Education department and damaged public property by including dismantling gates.

They allegedly locked all exits from 11:30 am, confining government officials, staff and visitors, thereby disrupting public services. The board claims that the situation led to extreme hardship for the public who came for public services. After police intervened, officials attempting to leave the building were allegedly physically manhandled and verbally abused by protestors, leading to what the WBBSE described as

“extreme trauma”. However, the protestors, under the banner of Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha (JSSAM), deny the allegations, insisting their demonstration was peaceful and aimed at demanding transparency regarding their employment status following a Supreme Court verdict that invalidated the appointments of 25,735 teaching and non-teaching staff.

“We did not confine anyone. It was the police who launched an unprovoked lathi-charge. Several protestors were seriously injured, with some sustaining broken limbs and eye injuries,” said a protesting teacher. JSSAM leader Mehabub Mondal confirmed that legal counsel is being sought in response to the notices.

The protest turned violent after demonstrators stormed the building and blocked employees from exiting well past office hours on May 15.

The situation ultimately escalated into clashes following police intervention, leaving several injured on both sides.