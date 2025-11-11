Maximum vigilance: Heightened security across North Bengal after Delhi bomb blast

Siliguri: Security has been tightened across North Bengal, especially in the strategically vital Chicken’s Neck corridor, following Monday evening’s devastating bomb blast in Delhi that killed at least 13 people and injured more than 20 near the Red Fort Metro Station. The Centre has directed all states to maintain maximum vigilance, triggering widespread security checks across the North Bengal districts.

The Chicken’s Neck is a 22-35 km wide strip of land connecting mainland India to northeast states. It is bordered by Bangladesh to the south; Nepal in the west; Bhutan to the north and China to the North and northeast. It is a strategic hotspot being the only land route between mainland India and the northeast states.

In Siliguri, security forces have increased patrols at all key installations, including the New Jalpaiguri Railway Station, Bagdogra Airport, Tenzing Norgay Bus Terminus, the Indo-Bangladesh border at Fulbari, and the Indo-Nepal border. Night-time naka checkings have been intensified at every major entry point and exit points along with hotels with additional forces from the Border Security Force (BSF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) deployed in sensitive zones.

“We conduct naka checks daily, but after the incident, special night operations have been initiated to ensure complete vigilance. Everything is fine so far,” said Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Siliguri. The explosion in Delhi, suspected to have been caused by ammonium nitrate and fuel oil, ripped through a moving vehicle near the Red Fort Metro Station at around 6:52 pm. The driver, identified as Umar Mohammad, a doctor from Pulwama, reportedly had links with the Faridabad terror module, from which a large cache of explosives had been recovered earlier.

Following the blast, security has been scaled up across all major transit points. At New Jalpaiguri station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted thorough inspections using sniffer dogs and metal detectors. Platforms, trains, and luggage were examined in detail. Bagdogra Airport also witnessed intensive checks, while a fire safety mock drill was carried out at Siliguri District Hospital to test emergency preparedness.

In Jalpaiguri, district police launched late-night naka checks at Tista Bridge and several key locations across the Dooars. Alipurduar district police have also been on high alert, stepping up surveillance at Pakriguri, Ethelbari and GST More on the route to Jaigaon. Vehicles and drivers are being screened round-the-clock, especially along the India-Bhutan and Assam borders.

In Malda, the GRP and RPF have placed the Malda Town Railway Son high alert, with intensified inspections on trains from Guwahati bound for Kolkata, Howrah and Sealdah. Down Kamrup Express and passenger parcels are being checked thoroughly. The BSF has also doubled vigilance along the 171-km India-Bangladesh border, focusing on the vulnerable 32-km unfenced stretch.

Officials said these heightened security measures and special checks would continue until further orders, ensuring public safety across the region. Security has been beefed up in all major strategic installations.