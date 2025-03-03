‘Maximum temp in South Bengal likely to climb above 36 degrees during weekend’

Kolkata: Maximum temperature in several South Bengal districts may climb above 36 degrees Celsius during the weekend, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

The MeT office said that in the middle of the week mercury may slightly drop but it will again go up towards the end of the week.

The highest temperature in Kolkata may hover around 33 degrees Celsius on the weekend. The city on Monday registered its lowest temperature of the day at 24.4 degree while on Sunday, the highest temperature stood at 32.8 degree Celsius.

The relative humidity will remain between 37 and 89 per cent. There is no prediction of rainfall in South Bengal this week, the weather

office stated. Last week, the MeT office had predicted that the mercury would rise from the first week of March.

There would be an increase in temperature by 3-4 degrees in the next couple of days, as the weather office had pointed out.

There is no prediction of rainfall in North Bengal in the next few days. Temperature will mostly remain unchanged in North Bengal districts in the next 4-5 days. Though, there is a prediction of heavy rainfall in the northern states. The temperature had started to rise in February. Due to the capriciousness of clouds and rain, the temperature has been fluctuating since the end of January and the beginning of February. February this year remained warmer and drier than normal across most parts of the country.

Incidentally, January 2025 was the third warmest January in India since 1901, with an average temperature of 18.98°C.