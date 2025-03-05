Max temp likely to climb up to 38 degrees over weekend: MeT

Kolkata: Maximum temperature in several South Bengal districts may climb up to 38 degrees Celsius during the weekend, said the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.

The city’s maximum temperature may, however, hover at around 34 degrees Celsius in the next couple of days. Several North Bengal districts may, however, receive rainfall in the next few days. As per the MeT office prediction, districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar in North Bengal may receive rainfall in the next 4-5 days. Temperature in these districts may mostly remain unchanged in the next few days, the weather office said. There is no prediction of rain in South Bengal yet. The city’s sky will remain clear in the next couple of days. The MeT office also said that a western disturbance will enter western parts of the country on March 9. The city on Wednesday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 22.2 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was registered at 32.4 on Tuesday. The MeT office had earlier said that in the middle of the week mercury may slightly drop but it will again go up towards the end of the week. The city on Monday registered its lowest temperature of the day at 24.4 degree while last Sunday the highest temperature stood at 32.8 degree Celsius.

Due to the capriciousness of clouds and rain, the temperature has been fluctuating since the end of January and the beginning of February. February this year remained warmer and drier than normal across most parts of the country.