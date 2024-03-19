Mausam Noor to join campaign of TMC candidates

Malda: Mausam Benazir Noor, the only Rajya Sabha MP from Malda, is going to join the campaign of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates for both North and South Malda seats from Wednesday.



Being sick for a few days, Noor could not join the campaign since the party declared its candidates in Malda. She is now to meet Abdur Rahim Boxi, district president of TMC, to map the road for the campaign of the party.

“I have been sick for some days and couldn’t join the party workers. Now I am ready for anything the party wants me to do for both the candidates in North and South Malda seats. I am a dedicated soldier of Trinamool Congress and will act according to the directions of the party,” Noor said while talking to Millennium Post.

Meanwhile, the two candidates of North and South Malda, Prasun Banerjee and Shahnawaz Ali Raihan respectively are engaged in wide campaigning in their respective areas. Both the seats have seven assembly segments under them.

Noor being the sole face from the family of late ABA Ghanikhan Chowdhury, ace Congress leader of the district, in TMC and remained an MP from Congress. Her presence in the campaign is sure to bring extra marks to the TMC candidates for both the seats.

Malda has a Muslim population of almost 55 per cent and Noor remained a very popular face in the political field of Malda. Noor switched to TMC in 2019 after serving as district president of Congress for six years. The next year she was sent to Rajya Sabha by the party. In 2019 Parliamentary elections, Noor contested from the North Malda seat and was opposed by her cousin, Isha Khan Chowdhury from Congress and Khagen Murmu from BJP. With the results out for that election, it was seen that almost 6.5 lakh votes were divided between the cousins and Murmu stood winner.

This time the TMC fielded Prasun Banerjee from North Malda who gave up his job as the IG Raiganj range and joined the party. Khagen Murmu has also been declared as the BJP candidate here though Congress and CPI(M) are yet to finalise their representatives.