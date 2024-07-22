Matter related to NBU’s Law dept not featuring in BCI list heard at Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench

Jalpaiguri: The matter related to the affiliation of the Law department of North Bengal University (NBU) not featuring in the list of affiliated universities of the Bar Council of India (BCI) was heard at the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday. However, with no representation from any of the Bar Councils, the matter will be heard on Friday again.

“Abhishek Dutta after having obtained a degree in law from the Law department of North Bengal University had approached the Bihar Bar Council for enrollment in 2023. However, he was denied this with the BBC claiming the University did not feature in the list of universities affiliated to BCI. After this, Dutta approached the NBU with his problem,” stated Arjun Choudhury, advocate representing Dutta.

Dutta was then provided with some documents including a copy of the 2015 provisional affiliation of the Law department of the NBU to the BCI. Dutta then approached the BBC with these documents. “Despite having furnished all these documents, the BBC did not give him an approval. He then wrote to the Chairman of BCI but to no avail. Dutta then knocked on the doors of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench,” added Chowdhury. The matter was heard in the court of Justice Joy Sengupta on Monday. With no representation from the BCI, BBC and the West Bengal Bar Council, the matter will be heard again on Friday. “In 2015, around Rs 1.5 lakh along with all necessary documents were furnished at the BCI by the NBU for inspection. However, the inspection was not held by the BCI. The NBU then sent representatives to BCI to follow up the matter but to no avail. This is the reason why the NBU does not feature in the BCI list,” remarked Joyjit Choudhury, Additional

Advocate General, Bengal.